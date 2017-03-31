Ed Wallace: Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Electric

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 31 2017 10:48AM CDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 10:51AM CDT

Car critic Ed Wallace takes a look at the all new Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid electric. The concept is that you charge the battery on board and for the first 33 miles it's an electric car. Then it becomes a hybrid electric.


