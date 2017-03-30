Add vintage looks to your spring wardrobe

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 30 2017 09:54AM CDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 09:54AM CDT

Spring styles are here and some of the hottest trends aren't new. They're old. Lifestyle expert Caroline Kraddick joins Good Day to show you how to mix vintage styles into your spring wardrobe. 

LINK: www.carolinekraddick.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories