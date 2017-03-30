Mark Davis: Russia, Trump & Sanctuary Cities

The White House says Russia is only a problem in the minds of reporters and Democrats. One analogy had a lot of people chuckling. Radio host Mark Davis shares his opinion and talks about Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings' comments on sanctuary cities.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
The White House says Russia is only a problem in the minds of reporters and Democrats. One analogy had a lot of people chuckling. Radio host Mark Davis shares his opinion and talks about Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings' comments on sanctuary cities.