David Hasselhoff to meet fans at Plano coffee shop

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 28 2017 09:59AM CDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 09:59AM CDT

David Hasselhoff stops by the Good Day studio to talk about a Knight Rider reboot and a family affair that brings him to North Texas. His nephew is opening the XO Coffee shop in Downtown Plano.

LINK: www.xocoffeeco.com


