David Hasselhoff to meet fans at Plano coffee shop

David Hasselhoff stops by the Good Day studio to talk about a Knight Rider reboot and a family affair that brings him to North Texas. His nephew is opening the XO Coffee shop in Downtown Plano.
LINK: www.xocoffeeco.com
