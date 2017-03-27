Musical Guest: Steven Curtis Chapman

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 27 2017 09:34AM CDT

Updated:Mar 27 2017 09:37AM CDT

Fresh from last night's show at the American Airlines Center, Steven Curtis Chapman joins Good Day live. He sings a song from the most awarded artist in Christian music and then talks about his new memoir.

LINK: www.StevenCurtisChapman.com


