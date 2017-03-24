Musical Guest: La'Porsha Renae

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 24 2017 10:24AM CDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 10:24AM CDT

Audiences on American Idol loved her and she made it to runner-up on the show's last season. Now La'Porsha Renae has a new album out and a single that's getting a lot of praise.

LINK: soundcloud.com/laporsharenae


