Tell It to Tim: Trumpcare, Tom Brady's jersey & idiots

Thankfully the bleep machine was working for this Tell It to Tim segment. One foul-mouth viewer calls us out! Others sound off about Trumpcare vs. Obamacare, the FBI recovering Tom Brady's jersey and misspellings.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Thankfully the bleep machine was working for this Tell It to Tim segment. One foul-mouth viewer calls us out! Others sound off about Trumpcare vs. Obamacare, the FBI recovering Tom Brady's jersey and misspellings.