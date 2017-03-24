Tell It to Tim: Trumpcare, Tom Brady's jersey & idiots

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 24 2017 08:37AM CDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 08:37AM CDT

Thankfully the bleep machine was working for this Tell It to Tim segment. One foul-mouth viewer calls us out! Others sound off about Trumpcare vs. Obamacare, the FBI recovering Tom Brady's jersey and misspellings. 


