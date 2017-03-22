Musical Guest: Castro

This weekend in Plano the Toyota Texas Music Revolution features stars like Kacey Musgraves and Kiefer Sutherland. Also, Jason, Jackie and Michael Castro will be there. You may remember two of the siblings from American Idol.
