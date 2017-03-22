Musical Guest: Castro

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 22 2017 10:05AM CDT

Updated:Mar 22 2017 10:05AM CDT

This weekend in Plano the Toyota Texas Music Revolution features stars like Kacey Musgraves and Kiefer Sutherland. Also, Jason, Jackie and Michael Castro will be there. You may remember two of the siblings from American Idol.

LINKS:
www.castroofficial.com
prekindle.com/ttmr


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories