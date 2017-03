Good Day

Vet & service dog rappel down to ice at AAC

On Monday night former Navy SEAL Ryan "Birdman" Parrott made a grand entrance onto the ice at the Dallas Stars game. He honored veterans by rappelling down from the ceiling at the American Airlines Center with a service dog. Parrott joined Good Day Tuesday morning with Michael Le Clair from Rebuilding Warriors to talk about the Bird's Eye View Project. It helps veterans and first responders realize nothing is impossible.