Athena is looking for her forever home

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 19 2017 08:38AM CDT

Updated:Mar 19 2017 08:38AM CDT

Flip and Clementine found their new homes on Saturday.  Now we need help finding a forever home for Athena.  She is a 2-year-old Pyrenees and Labrador-mix looking for an owner who wants a fluffy dog.  She's available at Operation Kindness in Carrollton


