CARROLLTON - Flip and Clementine are both looking for forever homes! You can find the chihuahuas at Operation Kindness, the no-kill shelter in Carrollton.

For more information, call the shelter at 972-418-PAWS or visit the shelter is at 3201 Earhart Drive in Carrollton.

They’re open six days a week and closed on Tuesdays.The hours are 11 – 5 pm Saturday and Sunday.