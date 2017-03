Spring Tips for Men Good Day Spring TIps for Men Spring Tips for Men

From sweat stains to softening the skin beauty expert & owner of Luxury on Lovers, Lisa Cobb, shares some tips for men who want get ready for Spring.

Scrub Recipe:

1/2 cup organic coconut oil

1/2 cup of turbinado or sugar in the raw

1/4 teaspoon essential oil (preferred: peppermint)

Mix together in any order all in one bowl until it thickens to a paste consistency