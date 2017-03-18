Lobster Tamale Pie Good Day Lobster Tamale Pie Chef Stephan Pyles Flora Street Café shared his upscale take on 'Lobster Tamale Pie' ahead of National Tamale Day.

Lobster Tamale Pie

Makes about 10 “pies”

For the Lobster:

1 pound lobster, steamed, shelled and chopped

1 tablespoon butter

2 ounces paddlefish caviar, optional

For the Corn custard:

9 ears fresh corn, husked and kernels removed

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 shallots, peeled and chopped

1 quart heavy cream

16 egg yolks

salt to taste





For the Tamale Filling:

1 cup cream

½ cup prepared masa (masa for tortillas)

2 teaspoonsancho chile powder

1 teaspoon salt

To prepare the corn custard, place the corn kernels in a juicer and juice. You should have about 1 quart. Place the corn liquid and the garlic and shallots in a pan over high heat and reduce by half to ½ quart. Strain through fine-meshed strainer.

Place the cream in a tall saucepan and reduce down to 3 1/3 cups.

When both reductions are cool, combine thoroughly and beat in the egg yolks. Strain again into a clean mixing bowl. Season with salt.