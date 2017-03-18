Lobster Tamale Pie - Chef Stephan Pyles Flora Street Café shared his upscale take on 'Lobster Tamale Pie' ahead of National Tamale Day.
Lobster Tamale Pie
Makes about 10 “pies”
For the Lobster:
1 pound lobster, steamed, shelled and chopped
1 tablespoon butter
2 ounces paddlefish caviar, optional
For the Corn custard:
9 ears fresh corn, husked and kernels removed
4 cloves garlic, chopped
2 shallots, peeled and chopped
1 quart heavy cream
16 egg yolks
salt to taste
For the Tamale Filling:
1 cup cream
½ cup prepared masa (masa for tortillas)
2 teaspoonsancho chile powder
1 teaspoon salt
To prepare the corn custard, place the corn kernels in a juicer and juice. You should have about 1 quart. Place the corn liquid and the garlic and shallots in a pan over high heat and reduce by half to ½ quart. Strain through fine-meshed strainer.
Place the cream in a tall saucepan and reduce down to 3 1/3 cups.
When both reductions are cool, combine thoroughly and beat in the egg yolks. Strain again into a clean mixing bowl. Season with salt.