Tell It to Tim: Athletes, Bathrooms & Wiretaps

Another pro athlete gets handsy and there's lots of talk, but little evidence of presidential wiretaps. Plus there's the bathroom bill and an awkward question. It's Friday and time to Tell It to.... um.... yeah.... um.... ::crickets chirping::
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Another pro athlete gets handsy and there's lots of talk, but little evidence of presidential wiretaps. Plus there's the bathroom bill and an awkward question. It's Friday and time to Tell It to.... um.... yeah.... um.... ::crickets chirping::