Tell It to Tim: Athletes, Bathrooms & Wiretaps

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 17 2017 08:28AM CDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 08:28AM CDT

Another pro athlete gets handsy and there's lots of talk, but little evidence of presidential wiretaps. Plus there's the bathroom bill and an awkward question. It's Friday and time to Tell It to.... um.... yeah.... um.... ::crickets chirping::


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories