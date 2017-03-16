Hip Hop Rodeo

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 16 2017 09:43AM CDT

Updated:Mar 16 2017 09:43AM CDT

Bull riding, roping, barrel racing and a DJ.... they're all signs that the Hip Hop Rodeo is back at the Mesquite Arena this weekend. Saul Garza got a preview, plus a little Good Day rap to brighten your day.

LINKS:
www.mesquiterodeo.com
www.hiphopcowboy.com


