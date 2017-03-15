Officer Matthew Pearce gives thanks a year after being shot Good Day Officer Matthew Pearce gives thanks a year after being shot A Fort Worth police officer says surviving a deadly shootout changed him.

Exactly one year ago, Officer Matthew Pearce was shot multiple times and nearly died during a shootout with father and son fugitives.

The father was killed and the son will go on trial for allegedly hindering the apprehension of a felon and tampering with evidence. Pearce said he’ll be at the trial.

“I’m at peace with it. You know, I’m here and that’s really all that matters. The person that tried to kill me can’t hurt anyone else,” he said.

On Good Day FOX 4, Pearce and his wife talked about his long road to recovery and how the shooting changed both of them.

“I don’t think we take just the little things for granted... just being able to sit at home and watch TV together or, you know, spending time with our girls. I feel like I cherish those little moments a lot more,” Laura Pearce said.

Officer Pearce has returned to work full time, but still works light duty.