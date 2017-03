Good Day

TMZ: Snoop Dogg Mock Assassination

TMZ's Harvey Levin is in LA and joins Good Day to talk about a couple of hot topics. First, Snoop Dogg's new music video shows him shooting a caricature of Donald Trump. Some say it is a dangerous line that shouldn't have been crossed. Other rappers stand by him. Also, Mexican drug lord El Chapo's lawyers want him moved to the prison's general population.