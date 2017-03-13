Musical Guest: Edison

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 13 2017 10:03AM CDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 10:03AM CDT

The band Edison had a show in Dallas last night. Their next stop is South by Southwest in Austin. They'll hit the road after giving Good Day a preview from their new album "Familiar Spirits."

LINK: www.listentoedison.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories