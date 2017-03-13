Flea Market Finds: What to look for & buy

Springtime is a great time to check out flea markets and garage sales. But what should you look for when you get there? Designer Courtney Warren joins Good Day to share the secret about what she always buys.
LINK: www.courtneywarren.com
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Springtime is a great time to check out flea markets and garage sales. But what should you look for when you get there? Designer Courtney Warren joins Good Day to share the secret about what she always buys.
LINK: www.courtneywarren.com