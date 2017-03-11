Jack & Jenny are up for adoption

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 11 2017 10:43AM CST

Updated:Mar 11 2017 10:43AM CST

Jack and Jenny are up for adoption at Operation Kindness!

They'll be available at the Subaru of Plano adoption event Saturday at 4480 W. Plano Parkway.

For more information about Operation Kindness, visit http://www.operationkindness.org


