Green spring fashions

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 11 2017 10:40AM CST

Updated:Mar 11 2017 10:40AM CST

Greenery is the Pantone Color of the Year and St. Patrick's Day is coming up next week so fashion expert, Laurie Graham-King visited Good Day all sorts of green-themed outfits.

All apparel is from Southlake Town Square.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories