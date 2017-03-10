Musical Guest: Let It Be

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 10 2017 10:04AM CST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 10:04AM CST

A new show lets you imagine if the Beatles had reunited after their breakup. It's at the Music Hall at Fair Park and then moves to the Bass Hall in Fort Worth. But first, Good Day got a preview of "Let It Be."

LINK: www.letitbelive.com


