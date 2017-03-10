Musical Guest: Let It Be

A new show lets you imagine if the Beatles had reunited after their breakup. It's at the Music Hall at Fair Park and then moves to the Bass Hall in Fort Worth. But first, Good Day got a preview of "Let It Be."
LINK: www.letitbelive.com
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
A new show lets you imagine if the Beatles had reunited after their breakup. It's at the Music Hall at Fair Park and then moves to the Bass Hall in Fort Worth. But first, Good Day got a preview of "Let It Be."
LINK: www.letitbelive.com