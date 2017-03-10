'Ella & Louis' concert comes to Meyerson Symphony Center

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is celebrating what would have been Ella Fitzgerald's 100th birthday. The 'Ella & Louis' shows run through the weekend at the Meyerson Symphony Center.
LINK: www.mydso.com
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is celebrating what would have been Ella Fitzgerald's 100th birthday. The 'Ella & Louis' shows run through the weekend at the Meyerson Symphony Center.
LINK: www.mydso.com