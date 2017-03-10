Ed Wallace: 2017 Kia Niro

Car critic Ed Wallace at the new 2017 Kia Niro, the car seen in the Melissa McCarthy Super Bowl commercial. It's a hybrid electric that's supposed to get 50 mpg combined highway, although the window sticker shows 43.
