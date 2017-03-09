Train to be a knight at Medieval Times

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 09 2017 10:17AM CST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 10:17AM CST

There's no excuse for your little princes and princesses to be bored over spring break. Medieval Times will turn them into knights. King Carlos stops by Good Day to explain.

LINK: www.medievaltimes.com


