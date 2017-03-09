DFW Staycation Ideas

Do you need a vacation but don't have a ton of time or money? There are some really fun destinations in the Dallas - Fort Worth area. Bryan King from Hyatt Regency Dallas says when people come to the area these are the things they like to do.
- Tour Dealey Plaza and the Katy Trail on a Segway - www.dallassegwaytours.com
- Laugh at the Dallas Comedy House - dallascomedyhouse.com
- Go on a chocolate tour - www.dallasbychocolate.com
- Take a skyline trapeze class - skylinetrapeze.com
- Go on a Fort Worth Stockyards ghost tour - stockyardsghosttour.com