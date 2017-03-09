Mark Davis on Health Care, Wikileaks

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 09 2017 08:41AM CST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 08:41AM CST

Radio host Mark Davis sounds off about the Republican health care overhaul. He thinks it's a good thing. He also talks about Wikileaks. He's convinced there's a mole at the CIA. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories