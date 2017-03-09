Mark Davis on Health Care, Wikileaks

Radio host Mark Davis sounds off about the Republican health care overhaul. He thinks it's a good thing. He also talks about Wikileaks. He's convinced there's a mole at the CIA.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Radio host Mark Davis sounds off about the Republican health care overhaul. He thinks it's a good thing. He also talks about Wikileaks. He's convinced there's a mole at the CIA.