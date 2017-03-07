Build Your Own Butterfly Garden

Temperatures are rising and that means it's time to get outside. Roger Sanderson, the "Plant Man" from Texas Discovery Gardens, stops by Good Day to show you how to build a beautiful garden that will attract butterflies.
BUTTERFLY GARDEN TIPS:
- Put rotted fruit and a water source in the garden
- Plant organic plants because pesticides will kill caterpillars
- Plant in a sunny spot
- Plant milkweed to attract Monarch butterflies
- Use color to create a butterfly billboard -- orange, yellow, pink, white and lavender
- Plant plants with big sturdy flowers because butterflies don't like delicate petals