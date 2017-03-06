National Nutrition Month Health Expo

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 06 2017 09:57AM CST

Updated:Mar 06 2017 09:57AM CST

There's a free event happening now with food samples, health screenings and even massages. Reporter Jenny Anchondo finds out everything you need to know about the annual Cooper Nutrition Expo.

LINK: www.cooperaerobics.com


