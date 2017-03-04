Concert and art auction to benefit Operation Kindness Good Day Concert and art auction to benefit Operation Kindness Musicians from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and SMU are coming together for the Concert for Kindness.

Musicians from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and SMU are coming together for the Concert for Kindness.

It is organized by the Artists for Animals group and will benefit Operation Kindness, which is the no-kill animal shelter in Carrollton.

The concert is happening Sunday, March 12th at Dallas City Performance Hall. There will also be works of art by SMU students up for auction at the event.

For more information, visit https://artistsforanimalstx.com/2016/11/01/tickets-now-on-sale-for-the-2017-concert-for-kindness-at-dallas-city-performance-hall/