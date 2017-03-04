Dress for Success fundraiser at Talbots

Talbots is teaming up with Dress for Success and O Magazine to collect monetary donations and clothes for women in need. Lifestyle blogger, Tanya Foster visited Good Day to share details about the fundraiser.
For more information, visit
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Talbots is teaming up with Dress for Success and O Magazine to collect monetary donations and clothes for women in need. Lifestyle blogger, Tanya Foster visited Good Day to share details about the fundraiser.
For more information, visit