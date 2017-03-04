Dress for Success fundraiser at Talbots

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 04 2017 10:08AM CST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 10:08AM CST

Talbots is teaming up with Dress for Success and O Magazine to collect monetary donations and clothes for women in need. Lifestyle blogger, Tanya Foster visited Good Day to share details about the fundraiser.

For more information, visit

www.dressforsuccess.org

www.talbots.com 

https://tanyafoster.com/
 


