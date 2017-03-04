Chef Joey Allette from Teaming Building with Taste makes Dublin Coddle. Visit him at the North Texas Irish Festival this weekend at Fair Park.



Serves: 4-6 servings



Ingredients

• 2½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and sliced ½" thick

• Fresh ground black pepper

• 12 ounces thick-cut bacon (see notes)

• 6 bratwurst sausages (or bangers if you can find them)

• 2 large white onions, peeled and sliced into ½" rings

• 1 (14-ounce) can chicken broth (low-sodium preferred)

• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• 1 cup beer (plus more if needed)

• ¼ cup minced fresh parsley, divided

Instructions

1. Lightly oil a 12-inch Dutch oven and the inside of the lid.

2. Layer the sliced potatoes in a shingle pattern on the bottom of the Dutch oven. Sprinkle the potatoes with about 2 teaspoons fresh ground pepper.

3. Cook the bacon in a skillet until crisp. Drain on a paper towel lined plate and set aside. Lightly brown the sausages in the bacon fat but do not fully cook. Set aside.

4. Remove all but about 3 tablespoons of the bacon fat and discard. Add the sliced onions to the hot skillet and cook covered for 5-7 minutes stirring once or twice. Remove the lid and add the chicken broth, vinegar and season with black pepper. Bring the onions and broth to a boil. Remove from the heat and carefully pour the onions and broth over the potatoes in the Dutch oven.

5. Top the onions and potatoes with half the crumbled bacon and half the chopped parsley. Place the browned sausages on top and cover with the lid.

6. Cook the coddle for about an hour. Check the casserole to make sure it does not dry out and burn. After an hour add 1 cup or more of your favorite Irish beer to the pot. Continue cooking until the sausages are fully cooked and golden brown - about 45-60 minutes.

7. Serve and enjoy with a loaf of crusty bread to soak up the delicious broth.

