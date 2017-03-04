Seared Scallops with Raspberry Gastrique Good Day Seared Scallops with Raspberry Gastrique Ryan Oruch from Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill shows us a healthy dish we can enjoy for National Nutrition Month.

Seared Scallops with Raspberry Gastrique

Serves 2



Raspberry Gastrique

1/2 cup White Vinegar

1/8 cup raspberry preserves, seedless

1/8 cup granulated sugar

A pinch of Kosher Salt



In a saucepan combine the vinegar, raspberry preserves and sugar. Season with pinch of salt.

Bring to a boil, then lower to heat.

Reduce the mixture by half, then cover and set aside.



Scallops

0.75 Lbs. Sea Scallops, patted dry

Kosher salt and black pepper, for seasoning

1 TBSP EVOO

1/2 TBSP Unsalted Butter



Make sure Scallops are rinsed, pat dry.

Season Scallops with salt and pepper.

In a skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter then drizzle in EVOO.

Place the Scallops in the pan-make sure it is thoroughly heated. Cook the Scallops for 2-3 minutes, then flip and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Ladle the Gastrique onto the plate and place the Scallops over the sauce.