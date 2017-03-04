Ryan Oruch from Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill shows us a healthy dish we can enjoy for National Nutrition Month.
Seared Scallops with Raspberry Gastrique
Serves 2
Raspberry Gastrique
1/2 cup White Vinegar
1/8 cup raspberry preserves, seedless
1/8 cup granulated sugar
A pinch of Kosher Salt
In a saucepan combine the vinegar, raspberry preserves and sugar. Season with pinch of salt.
Bring to a boil, then lower to heat.
Reduce the mixture by half, then cover and set aside.
Scallops
0.75 Lbs. Sea Scallops, patted dry
Kosher salt and black pepper, for seasoning
1 TBSP EVOO
1/2 TBSP Unsalted Butter
Make sure Scallops are rinsed, pat dry.
Season Scallops with salt and pepper.
In a skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter then drizzle in EVOO.
Place the Scallops in the pan-make sure it is thoroughly heated. Cook the Scallops for 2-3 minutes, then flip and cook for another 2-3 minutes.
Ladle the Gastrique onto the plate and place the Scallops over the sauce.