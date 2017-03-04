Seared Scallops with Raspberry Gastrique

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 04 2017 10:00AM CST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 10:00AM CST

Ryan Oruch from Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill shows us a healthy dish we can enjoy for National Nutrition Month.

 

Seared Scallops with Raspberry Gastrique              
Serves 2

Raspberry Gastrique
    1/2  cup White Vinegar
    1/8  cup raspberry preserves, seedless
    1/8 cup granulated sugar
    A pinch of Kosher Salt

    In a saucepan combine the vinegar, raspberry preserves and sugar. Season with pinch of salt.
    Bring to a boil, then lower to heat.
    Reduce the mixture by half, then cover and set aside.

Scallops
    0.75 Lbs. Sea Scallops, patted dry
    Kosher salt and black pepper, for seasoning
    1 TBSP EVOO
    1/2 TBSP Unsalted Butter

    Make sure Scallops are rinsed, pat dry.
    Season Scallops with salt and pepper.
    In a skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter then drizzle in EVOO.
    Place the Scallops in the pan-make sure it is thoroughly heated. Cook the Scallops for 2-3 minutes, then flip and cook for another 2-3 minutes.
    Ladle the Gastrique onto the plate and place the Scallops over the sauce.


