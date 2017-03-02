Musical Guest: Hollyn

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 02 2017 10:40AM CST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 10:40AM CST

Hollyn was nominated as best new artist at the Dove Awards. Now she's on tour with Christian music heavyweight Toby Mac and her debut album, "One-Way Conversations," was just released. She says every song on it is about life experiences.


