New 'Galactic Attack' ride opens at Six Flags

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 01 2017 09:40AM CST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 09:40AM CST

Riders can choose their own fate on a new high-tech roller coaster that opens soon at Six Flags over Texas. FOX 4's Shannon Murray got a sneak peek of the Galactic Attack.

LINK: sixflags.com


