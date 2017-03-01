New 'Galactic Attack' ride opens at Six Flags

Riders can choose their own fate on a new high-tech roller coaster that opens soon at Six Flags over Texas. FOX 4's Shannon Murray got a sneak peek of the Galactic Attack.
LINK: sixflags.com
