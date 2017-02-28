Musical Guest: Susto

Yahoo Music calls Susto one of the artists to watch in 2017. A U.S. tour brings the band to Verizon Theater tonight, but first they perform live on Good Day.
LINK: www.sustoisreal.com
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Yahoo Music calls Susto one of the artists to watch in 2017. A U.S. tour brings the band to Verizon Theater tonight, but first they perform live on Good Day.
LINK: www.sustoisreal.com