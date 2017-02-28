Musical Guest: Susto

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 28 2017 09:45AM CST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 09:53AM CST

Yahoo Music calls Susto one of the artists to watch in 2017. A U.S. tour brings the band to Verizon Theater tonight, but first they perform live on Good Day.

LINK: www.sustoisreal.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories