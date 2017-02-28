Spring Break Deals

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 28 2017 09:04AM CST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 09:04AM CST

For some, spring break is coming up quickly. If you don't have family plans yet, it's not too late. Travelzoo's Gabe Saglie joins Good Day to talk about some great deals.

LINK: www.travelzoo.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories