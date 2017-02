Wheel to Survive for Ovarian Cancer Good Day Wheel to Survive for Ovarian Cancer

A six hour indoor cycling event is being held Sunday to raise money for a charity that supports Ovarian Cancer patients.

Be The Difference Foundation Co-Founder and Ovarian Cancer survivor, Jill Bach visited Good Day to discuss the effort.

The cycling fundraiser is Sunday, February 26th at the JCC. For more information, visit www.bethedifferencefoundation.org/wheel-to-survive/wheel-to-survive-dallas-2016/