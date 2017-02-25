Optimizing fat in your diet Good Day Optimizing fat in your diet Registered Dietitian, Caroline Susie visited Good Day to share advice for selecting which types of fats you should include in your diet.

Registered Dietitian, Caroline Susie visited Good Day to share advice for selecting which types of fats you should include in your diet.

Susie is with Methodist Health System For more information, visit http://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/dallas