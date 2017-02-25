Princess Poppy gives the forecast and hopes for a new home!

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Feb 25 2017

Updated:Feb 25 2017 09:38AM CST

After helping Meteorologist Jennifer Myers with the morning forecast... Princess Poppy and her brother Fuzzbert are hoping to spend the afternoon in their new forever home.

They will be at a special event for Operation Kindness today... you can find more information by contacting Operation Kindness:

Hours of Operation

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday - 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Friday, Saturday, Sunday - 11:00 am to 5:00 pm
Tuesday - Closed

Operation Kindness
3201 Earhart Dr
Carrollton, TX 75006
972-418-PAWS (7297)

 


