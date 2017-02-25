Princess Poppy gives the forecast and hopes for a new home!

After helping Meteorologist Jennifer Myers with the morning forecast... Princess Poppy and her brother Fuzzbert are hoping to spend the afternoon in their new forever home.



They will be at a special event for Operation Kindness today... you can find more information by contacting Operation Kindness:



Hours of Operation

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday - 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Friday, Saturday, Sunday - 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Tuesday - Closed