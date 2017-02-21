TMZ: President Trump's Weekends in Palm Beach Good Day TMZ: President Trump's Weekends in Palm Beach President Donald Trump may be having a negative impact on some businesses in Florida. He reportedly calls Mar-a-Lago his "Winter White House" and, according to TMZ, some businesses aren't happy about that. They claim they're losing money because of all the security surrounding his frequent weekend visits.

President Donald Trump may be having a negative impact on some businesses in Florida. He reportedly calls Mar-a-Lago his "Winter White House" and, according to TMZ, some businesses aren't happy about that. They claim they're losing money because of all the security surrounding his frequent weekend visits.

Also, Trump is set to meet with his former Republican rival John Kasich. TMZ's Harvey Levin says the Ohio governor refused to endorse and even vote for Trump. But now something is bringing the two together.