Burmese Grilled Fish Good Day Burmese Grilled Fish Burmese Grilled Fish from Malai Kitchen

1 ea 7oz fish filet (Salmon, Cobia or similar)

Pinch Salt and Pepper

2 Tbl Burmese fish paste

3 Tbl Green chili salsa

1 cup Coconut Rice

Season fish with salt and pepper, then coat liberally with paste. Cook for 4 minutes on the grill turning every 1 minute. Remove from grill onto pie plate and brush with paste again. Finish in oven for 5 minutes until cooked through. Serve over coconut rice with side salad and ramekin of salsa

Burmese Fish Paste

4 ea Garlic cloves

1 ea Fresno chili (long red chilies)

3 Tbl Ginger, chopped

1 ea Shallot, rough chopped (1 large or 2 small)

1 Tbl Turmeric Powder

1 Tbl Salt

2 tbl Fish Sauce

1 Tbl Oil

In blender combine all ingredients except for oil and puree. Add a little oil if not blending smooth, In sauce pot sautee paste in oil over medium heat until golden/soft. (3 minutes)

Green Chili Salsa

1 cup Chopped Shallots

2 ea Jalapenos (remove seeds)

¼ bunch Cilantro

¼ cup Lime juice

1 Tbl Salt

Combine in blender and pulse until relish like texture