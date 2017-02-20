Burmese Grilled Fish

Posted:Feb 20 2017 09:27AM CST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 09:28AM CST

Burmese Grilled Fish from Malai Kitchen 

 

 

1 ea     7oz fish filet (Salmon, Cobia or similar)

Pinch   Salt and Pepper

2 Tbl    Burmese fish paste

3 Tbl    Green chili salsa

1 cup   Coconut Rice

 

Season fish with salt and pepper, then coat liberally with paste.  Cook for 4 minutes on the grill turning every 1 minute.  Remove from grill onto pie plate and brush with paste again.  Finish in oven for 5 minutes until cooked through.  Serve over coconut rice with side salad and ramekin of salsa

 

Burmese Fish Paste

4 ea      Garlic cloves

1 ea      Fresno chili (long red chilies)

3 Tbl     Ginger, chopped

1 ea      Shallot, rough chopped (1 large or 2 small)

1 Tbl      Turmeric Powder

1 Tbl       Salt

2 tbl        Fish Sauce

1 Tbl       Oil

 

In blender combine all ingredients except for oil and puree. Add a little oil if not blending smooth, In sauce pot sautee paste in oil over medium heat until golden/soft. (3 minutes)

 

Green Chili Salsa

1 cup    Chopped Shallots

2 ea      Jalapenos (remove seeds)

¼  bunch Cilantro

¼ cup      Lime juice

1 Tbl        Salt

Combine in blender and pulse until relish like texture


