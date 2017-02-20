Burmese Grilled Fish from Malai Kitchen
1 ea 7oz fish filet (Salmon, Cobia or similar)
Pinch Salt and Pepper
2 Tbl Burmese fish paste
3 Tbl Green chili salsa
1 cup Coconut Rice
Season fish with salt and pepper, then coat liberally with paste. Cook for 4 minutes on the grill turning every 1 minute. Remove from grill onto pie plate and brush with paste again. Finish in oven for 5 minutes until cooked through. Serve over coconut rice with side salad and ramekin of salsa
Burmese Fish Paste
4 ea Garlic cloves
1 ea Fresno chili (long red chilies)
3 Tbl Ginger, chopped
1 ea Shallot, rough chopped (1 large or 2 small)
1 Tbl Turmeric Powder
1 Tbl Salt
2 tbl Fish Sauce
1 Tbl Oil
In blender combine all ingredients except for oil and puree. Add a little oil if not blending smooth, In sauce pot sautee paste in oil over medium heat until golden/soft. (3 minutes)
Green Chili Salsa
1 cup Chopped Shallots
2 ea Jalapenos (remove seeds)
¼ bunch Cilantro
¼ cup Lime juice
1 Tbl Salt
Combine in blender and pulse until relish like texture