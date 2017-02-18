Harem Jewels Belly Dancers

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 18 2017 10:12AM CST

Updated:Feb 18 2017 10:26AM CST

The Harem Jewels stopped by to preview their show before a fundraiser at Stratos Greek Taverna.  They will be raising money for for Women Veterans United Committee Inc. which focuses on services for female veterans.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories