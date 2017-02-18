Harem Jewels Belly Dancers

The Harem Jewels stopped by to preview their show before a fundraiser at Stratos Greek Taverna. They will be raising money for for Women Veterans United Committee Inc. which focuses on services for female veterans.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
The Harem Jewels stopped by to preview their show before a fundraiser at Stratos Greek Taverna. They will be raising money for for Women Veterans United Committee Inc. which focuses on services for female veterans.