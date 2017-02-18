Hansel and Gretel ballet in Garland

Students from Royalty Dance Academy will be performing a ballet rendition of Hansel and Gretel March 4th and 5th in Garland, Texas.
For more information, visit http://www.garlandarts.com/gov/eg/arts/about/events.asp
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Students from Royalty Dance Academy will be performing a ballet rendition of Hansel and Gretel March 4th and 5th in Garland, Texas.
For more information, visit http://www.garlandarts.com/gov/eg/arts/about/events.asp