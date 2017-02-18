Hansel and Gretel ballet in Garland

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 18 2017 09:54AM CST

Updated:Feb 18 2017 09:54AM CST

Students from Royalty Dance Academy will be performing a ballet rendition of Hansel and Gretel March 4th and 5th in Garland, Texas.

For more information, visit http://www.garlandarts.com/gov/eg/arts/about/events.asp


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories