Symphony of Chefs fundraiser to help the nonprofit, KidLinks

The nonprofit, KidLinks, which helps children overcome mental and emotional challenges through therapeutic music entertainment is hosting a fundraiser in Dallas called Symphony of Chefs.

The event will be held Monday, February 27th at 6:30 p.m. For more information about KidLinks and the fundraiser, visit http://www.thekidlinks.org/soc.html