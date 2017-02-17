Musical Guest: Blane Howard

Country singer Blane Howard surprised his bride with a new song at their wedding. She loved it and now their wedding video has almost 470,000 views online. The song is called "Promise to Love Her."
LINK: www.blanehoward.com
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Country singer Blane Howard surprised his bride with a new song at their wedding. She loved it and now their wedding video has almost 470,000 views online. The song is called "Promise to Love Her."
LINK: www.blanehoward.com