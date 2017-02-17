Musical Guest: Blane Howard

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 17 2017 12:01PM CST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 12:10PM CST

Country singer Blane Howard surprised his bride with a new song at their wedding. She loved it and now their wedding video has almost 470,000 views online. The song is called "Promise to Love Her."

LINK: www.blanehoward.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories