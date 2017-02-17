Evan visits Grapevine Elementary

Posted:Feb 17 2017 08:11AM CST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 08:11AM CST

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews visited Grapevine Elementary School earlier this week to talk to third graders about the weather. They're probably having a Good Day because it's Friday and it will be nice for recess today.


