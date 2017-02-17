Tell It to Tim: The system is broken

Many viewers this week say the system is broken, especially the court system. What should you do about bad neighbors? Plus, silence is golden, expect when it's time to Tell It to Tim!
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Many viewers this week say the system is broken, especially the court system. What should you do about bad neighbors? Plus, silence is golden, expect when it's time to Tell It to Tim!