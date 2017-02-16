Comedian Tommy Davidson

Tommy Davidson is back in town for shows at the Arlington Improv. He stops by Good Day first to share his thoughts on the awards season in Hollywood, politics and conspiracy theories. He also talks about his newest projects.

www.improvarlington.com
www.tommycat.net


