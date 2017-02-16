Medicine Man Tandy Freeman

Feb 16 2017

Updated:Feb 16 2017 09:49AM CST

Riders call Dr. Tandy Freeman the Medicine Man. He's handled everything from concussions to broken bones and internal injuries at rodeos. He's in town now for the Iron Cowboy event at AT&T Stadium.

